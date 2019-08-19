Comparison of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.67 N/A -4.01 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 31 4.20 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cool Holdings Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. Its rival Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.5 respectively. Vocera Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cool Holdings Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Vocera Communications Inc.’s average target price is $37.33, while its potential upside is 56.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares. About 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Vocera Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.