Comparison of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

This is a contrast between Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -4.01 0.00 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cool Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Nokia Corporation’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. Its rival Nokia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Nokia Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cool Holdings Inc. and Nokia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Nokia Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 59.68% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cool Holdings Inc. and Nokia Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 7.7%. Insiders held roughly 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nokia Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nokia Corporation beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.