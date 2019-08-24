Comparison of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -4.01 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 153 3.79 N/A 5.32 31.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cool Holdings Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Cool Holdings Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

Cool Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cool Holdings Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s potential downside is -1.52% and its consensus target price is $172.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares and 88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares. Cool Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Motorola Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.