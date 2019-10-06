Comparison of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

As Communication Equipment companies, Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 6.51M -4.01 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 29 1.33 23.62M 0.62 48.08

In table 1 we can see Cool Holdings Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 420,814,479.64% 0% -132.4% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 81,112,637.36% 5.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Cool Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cool Holdings Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s potential upside is 15.72% and its consensus price target is $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares and 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares. 10% are Cool Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.