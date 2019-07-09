Comparison of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

We are contrasting Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -6.46 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 8 4.14 N/A 0.14 59.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cool Holdings Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cool Holdings Inc. and BlackBerry Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.7% -108.9% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 3.7% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cool Holdings Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. BlackBerry Limited’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Cool Holdings Inc. and BlackBerry Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BlackBerry Limited’s average target price is $9.5, while its potential upside is 33.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cool Holdings Inc. and BlackBerry Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 56.6%. About 24.66% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9% BlackBerry Limited -4.03% -6.85% 0.94% -7.85% -26.25% 20.53%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackBerry Limited.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.