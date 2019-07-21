Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Since ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 75.44 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ContraFect Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation’s -0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential downside of -1.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 82.3%. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 152.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.