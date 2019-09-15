Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 44.89 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.