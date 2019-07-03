Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ContraFect Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 38.1 and 38.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.