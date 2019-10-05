Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 15,072,349,381.74% -184.4% -19.9% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk & Volatility

ContraFect Corporation’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ContraFect Corporation

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.