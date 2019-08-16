Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|22
|42.93
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us ContraFect Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
ContraFect Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 51.66% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
