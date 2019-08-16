Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 42.93 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ContraFect Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraFect Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 51.66% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.