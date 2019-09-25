Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.05 beta indicates that ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. ContraFect Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and KemPharm Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KemPharm Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 average price target and a 41.83% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 33.5%. ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.63%. Competitively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.