Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ContraFect Corporation and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.05 beta indicates that ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. ContraFect Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and KemPharm Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
KemPharm Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 average price target and a 41.83% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ContraFect Corporation and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 33.5%. ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.63%. Competitively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than KemPharm Inc.
Summary
KemPharm Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
