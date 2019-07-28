Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ContraFect Corporation and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.38 shows that ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s beta is 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 189.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 32.5%. Insiders owned roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.