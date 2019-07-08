Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

This is a contrast between ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraFect Corporation and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ContraFect Corporation and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 23.7%. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.