Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

This is a contrast between ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ContraFect Corporation and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ContraFect Corporation and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|-125.8%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ContraFect Corporation and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 23.7%. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-6.32%
|-22.15%
|22.31%
|-77.21%
|-72.28%
|-67.38%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.48%
|-4.07%
|5.36%
|-7.09%
|-79.37%
|45.7%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
