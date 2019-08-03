Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.28 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ContraFect Corporation’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraFect Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 697.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.63%. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.