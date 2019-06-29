Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

We are contrasting ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraFect Corporation and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ContraFect Corporation and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.38 beta. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.