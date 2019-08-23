Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 31.60 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ContraFect Corporation and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.05 beta means ContraFect Corporation’s volatility is 95.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Compugen Ltd.’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.