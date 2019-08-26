Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We are comparing ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.39 N/A -1.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 10.6%. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.