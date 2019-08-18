Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.8 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Cerus Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 64.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.