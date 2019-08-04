Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

As Biotechnology companies, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.27 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraFect Corporation and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ContraFect Corporation and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $164.4, while its potential upside is 36.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.