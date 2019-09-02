Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.78 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ContraFect Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. ContraFect Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ContraFect Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 21.4%. ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.63%. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has weaker performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.