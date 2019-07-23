Comparison of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Both ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation has a beta of -0.38 and its 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.41 beta which is 141.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,356.95% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.7% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.