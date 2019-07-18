Comparison of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.82 N/A -4.68 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 7.29 N/A 0.71 7.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Contango Oil & Gas Company is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, VOC Energy Trust has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has 26.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -17.9% -18.15% -30.91% -48.94% -37.7% -18.15% VOC Energy Trust -11.88% -8.56% 18.67% 28.67% -1.29% 47.92%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company had bearish trend while VOC Energy Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Contango Oil & Gas Company on 7 of the 8 factors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.