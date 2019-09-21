Comparison of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 2.07 N/A -4.97 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 6.97 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Contango Oil & Gas Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Risk & Volatility

Contango Oil & Gas Company has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.01 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Contango Oil & Gas Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48% and 19.1%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company was more bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.