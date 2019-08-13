Comparison of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.59 N/A -4.97 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 42 2.58 N/A 2.51 14.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Contango Oil & Gas Company and Continental Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Contango Oil & Gas Company and Continental Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.48 shows that Contango Oil & Gas Company is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Contango Oil & Gas Company is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Continental Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Continental Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Contango Oil & Gas Company and Continental Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91

Continental Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56.73 average price target and a 88.72% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are held by institutional investors while 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

For the past year Contango Oil & Gas Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Continental Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Continental Resources Inc. beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.