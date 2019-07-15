Comparison of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 XOMA Corporation 14 11.72 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival XOMA Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.11% and an $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 49.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.2% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.