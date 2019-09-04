Comparison of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2111.56 N/A -5.02 0.00

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 142.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 37.09% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.