Comparison of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2111.56
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 142.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 37.09% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.