Comparison of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We are comparing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 9.84 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 160.99% and an $19 average target price. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average target price and a 62.91% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 67.8%. Insiders owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.