Comparison of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 15.25 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 139.60% at a $19 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 107.21%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.33%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.