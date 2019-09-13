Comparison of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|15.25
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 139.60% at a $19 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 107.21%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.33%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
