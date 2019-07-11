Comparison of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.34 N/A 2.06 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 81.63%. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average target price and a -5.54% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.