Comparison of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,416,779.43% -215.9% -57% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24,572,382,144.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 144.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.