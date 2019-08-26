Comparison of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
