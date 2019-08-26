Comparison of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.