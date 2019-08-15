Comparison of ConocoPhillips (COP) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Both ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 63 1.52 N/A 6.18 9.57 Matador Resources Company 18 1.94 N/A 1.71 10.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ConocoPhillips and Matador Resources Company. Matador Resources Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ConocoPhillips is currently more affordable than Matador Resources Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ConocoPhillips and Matador Resources Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta means ConocoPhillips’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Matador Resources Company’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips. Its rival Matador Resources Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. ConocoPhillips has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ConocoPhillips and Matador Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

ConocoPhillips has a consensus price target of $79.5, and a 56.19% upside potential. Matador Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 118.66% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Matador Resources Company seems more appealing than ConocoPhillips.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares and 99.8% of Matador Resources Company shares. About 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year ConocoPhillips had bearish trend while Matador Resources Company had bullish trend.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Matador Resources Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.