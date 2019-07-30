Comparison of ConocoPhillips (COP) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

We are comparing ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.78 N/A 6.18 10.05 EOG Resources Inc. 93 2.83 N/A 5.79 16.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. EOG Resources Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ConocoPhillips. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ConocoPhillips is currently more affordable than EOG Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that ConocoPhillips is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, EOG Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

ConocoPhillips’s upside potential currently stands at 34.41% and an $80 average price target. Competitively the average price target of EOG Resources Inc. is $116.18, which is potential 35.22% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that EOG Resources Inc. seems more appealing than ConocoPhillips.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 89.8%. ConocoPhillips’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. Comparatively, EOG Resources Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5% EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2%

For the past year ConocoPhillips had bearish trend while EOG Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.