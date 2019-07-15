Comparison of ConocoPhillips (COP) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

We will be comparing the differences between ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.81 N/A 6.18 10.05 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ConocoPhillips and Approach Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Approach Resources Inc.’s 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.78 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips. Its rival Approach Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. ConocoPhillips has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ConocoPhillips and Approach Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$80 is ConocoPhillips’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 31.90%. Approach Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus price target and a 35.59% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Approach Resources Inc. looks more robust than ConocoPhillips as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ConocoPhillips and Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 69.9% respectively. ConocoPhillips’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Approach Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5% Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has stronger performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.