Comparison of Conn’s Inc. (CONN) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electronics Stores. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conn’s Inc. 21 0.40 N/A 2.48 8.38 GameStop Corp. 7 0.05 N/A -8.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Conn’s Inc. and GameStop Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Conn’s Inc. and GameStop Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conn’s Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 4.2% GameStop Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Conn’s Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Competitively, GameStop Corp. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

Conn’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, GameStop Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Conn’s Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GameStop Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Conn’s Inc. and GameStop Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conn’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GameStop Corp. 3 2 0 2.40

The consensus target price of Conn’s Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 98.41%. On the other hand, GameStop Corp.’s potential upside is 136.78% and its consensus target price is $9.4. The information presented earlier suggests that GameStop Corp. looks more robust than Conn’s Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.3% of Conn’s Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of GameStop Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are Conn’s Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, GameStop Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conn’s Inc. 2.36% 12.19% -16.13% 2.21% -38.55% 10.29% GameStop Corp. -1.47% -25% -52.76% -64.11% -72.65% -68.15%

For the past year Conn’s Inc. had bullish trend while GameStop Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Conn’s Inc. beats GameStop Corp.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories. Its stores also offer consumer electronics, such as LED, OLED, Ultra HD, and Internet-ready televisions; and Blu-ray players, and home theater and portable audio equipment. The company also provides short- and medium-term financing to its retail customers, as well as offers product support services, such as product repair services, repair service agreements, and various credit insurance products. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 113 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. ConnÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. The company also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless products and services, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer (PC) entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures. In addition, it offers collectibles that include licensed merchandise related to the video game, television, and movie industries, as well as pop culture themes; and operates electronic commerce Websites under the GameStop, EB Games, Micromania, and ThinkGeek brand names. Further, the company operates kongregate.com, a browser-based game site; Game Informer magazine, a print and digital video game publication; iOS and Android mobile applications; Simply Mac, a certified Apple consumer electronic products reseller, as well as offers certified training, warranty, and repair services; and Spring Mobile, an authorized AT&T reseller operating AT&T branded wireless retail stores, as well as pre-paid wireless stores under the Cricket Wireless name that offers prepaid services, wireless devices, and accessories. As of January 28, 2017, it operated approximately 7,535 stores in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. GameStop Corp. primarily offers its products through stores under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania names. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1994 and is based in Grapevine, Texas.