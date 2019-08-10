Comparison of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

This is a contrast between ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.34 N/A 2.01 11.39 Valley National Bancorp 10 3.43 N/A 0.96 11.69

Table 1 highlights ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Valley National Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1% Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Valley National Bancorp has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.9% of Valley National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77% Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats Valley National Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.