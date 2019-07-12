Comparison of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

We are contrasting ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 5.02 N/A 2.01 10.98 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.50 N/A 2.23 11.82

Demonstrates ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The First Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.2% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The First Bancorp Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64% and 39.2%. 7.5% are ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -2.74% 7.51% 4.41% 3.67% -16.04% 19.33% The First Bancorp Inc. -1.16% -0.04% -3.76% -6.62% -4.87% 0.3%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than The First Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The First Bancorp Inc. beats ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.