Comparison of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

We will be comparing the differences between ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.15 N/A 2.01 11.39 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.88 N/A 1.54 20.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Emclaire Financial Corp has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emclaire Financial Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Emclaire Financial Corp’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares and 6.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Competitively, 4.5% are Emclaire Financial Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.