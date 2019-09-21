Comparison of CONMED Corporation (CNMD) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL)

Both CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 87 3.12 N/A 1.05 83.43 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.99 N/A -17.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CONMED Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CONMED Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CONMED Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.58 beta. From a competition point of view, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation. Its rival Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. CONMED Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CONMED Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CONMED Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 0.11% and an $100.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -81.24% and its consensus price target is $1. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CONMED Corporation is looking more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CONMED Corporation and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.56% and 1.8%. 0.8% are CONMED Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 30.91% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has stronger performance than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CONMED Corporation beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.