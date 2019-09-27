Comparison of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.30M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,360,454.12% -41.7% -36.5% Replimune Group Inc. 28,253,424.66% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 260.00%. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 49.25%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.