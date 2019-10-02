Comparison of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Since Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 171,414,728.68% -41.7% -36.5% PolarityTE Inc. 318,142,125.51% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.4 and 20.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $17.25, and a 202.10% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.