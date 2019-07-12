Comparison of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We are contrasting Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 252.40 N/A -3.13 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 9.12 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.75 which is 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.48% and an $22 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.2% and 81.3% respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.