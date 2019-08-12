Comparison of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

We are comparing Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 226.52 N/A -3.13 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.46 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s beta is 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 114.42% at a $22 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 40.85% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 77.7% respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.