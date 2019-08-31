Comparison of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is a contrast between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 228.77 N/A -3.13 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.63 beta which makes it 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

20.4 and 20.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 118.47%. Competitively the average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 312.54% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.