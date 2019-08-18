Comparison of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.93 N/A -3.13 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.83 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. From a competition point of view, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 110.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.