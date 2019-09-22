Comparison of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We will be comparing the differences between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 238.44 N/A -3.13 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 114.81% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $23.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.