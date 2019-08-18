Comparison of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

This is a contrast between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.93 N/A -3.13 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 110.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.