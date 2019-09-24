Comparison of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

This is a contrast between Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.19 N/A 0.65 68.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Xencor Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $46.33, with potential upside of 33.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.