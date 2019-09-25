Comparison of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.74 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.