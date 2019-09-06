Comparison of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.72 N/A -0.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$1.5 is Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 346.43%. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 61.47% and its average target price is $29. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 84.5% respectively. 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.